Sept. 5, 1944—July 8, 2023

Sister Bernadine Pohl, O.P., 95, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Saturday July 8, 2023.

Mary Bernadine was born March 12, 1928 to Louis J. & Catherine (nee: Thelen) Pohl in Fowler, MI. On September 5, 1944 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1945 she was given the religious name Sister Bernita. She professed her first vows in 1947 and her final vows in 1953. In 1968 she changed her name to Bernadine.

Sister Bernadine spent many years in service to others in teaching, chaplaincy, parish ministry and as a nursing assistant. She began her ministry in 1946 at Sacred Heart, Racine. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Francis Xavier, Merrill; St. Mary, Kenosha; St. Augustine, Wausaukee; Our Lady of the Oaks, Pewaukee; Villa St. Anne, Oconomowoc; St. Mary, Janesville; St. Mary and St. Rita, Racine; Holy Name, Kimberly; St. Francis Medical Center, LaCrosse and St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay; From 2000-2005 she was a Hospice Counselor at Home Health United, Portage. She also volunteered at St. Michael Parish, Suring, SS. Peter and Paul, Kiel and St. Joseph Parish, Baraboo. She served in Michigan and Nebraska also. She moved to Siena Center in 2005.

Sister Bernadine is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brother Joseph (Marie); her sister Sister Mary Ann Pohl, O.P.; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Norbert, Father Leon, Gerald and an infant brother; her sisters Sister Bernice Pohl, RSM, Sister Dorothy Pohl, O.P. and Rosaline Smith.

A Remembering Service will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday July 13, 2023. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living, the Community Care Pace Program and Hospice Alliance staffs who cared for Sister Bernadine at Siena Center.

