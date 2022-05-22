Sister Barbara (Rose Anthony) Fisher, O.P.

Nov. 16, 1931 – May 18, 2022

RACINE—Sister Barbara Fisher, O.P., 90, passed away at Siena Center, Racine on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Barbara Joan was born November 16, 1931 to Edward B. and Mary (nee: Darga) Fischer in Detroit, MI. On September 3, 1949 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1950 she was given the religious name Sister Rose Anthony. She professed her first vows in 1952 and her final vows in 1958. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Barbara.

Sister Barbara spent many years in service to others as a teacher, principal, religious education coordinator and pastoral associate. She began her ministry in 1952 at St. Clement, Center Line, Michigan. In Wisconsin she served at St. Augustine, Wausaukee; St. Rita and Sacred Heart, Racine; St. Victor, Monroe; St. John Parish, South Milwaukee; and St. Bernard Parish, Green Bay. From 1990-1995 she served as the Formation Director for the Racine Dominicans followed by being the Executive Director of Bethany Apartments, Racine until 1997. She also had been the Milwaukee Area Teacher Supervisor, an Apostolic Works Coordinator, pastoral companion and a volunteer receptionist at HOPES Center and a volunteer at Shorelight Memory Care, Racine. She moved to Siena Center in October 2021.

Sister Barbara is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sister-in-law, Delphine Fisher; nieces and nephews and many special friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters: Christine Preslow and Sister Mary Fisher, O.P. and her brother, Thomas Fisher.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Remembering Service at 2:30 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Interment will take place later at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staff who cared for Sister Barbara at Siena Center.

