June 20, 1926—January 12, 2022

RACINE, WI—Sister Audrey Williamsen, O.P., 95, passed away at Siena Center, Racine on Wednesday January 12, 2022.

Audrey Mary was born June 20, 1926 to George T. and Mary (nee Raymakers) Williamsen in Little Chute, WI. On September 3, 1944 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1945 she was given the religious name Sister Jane Dominic. She professed her first vows in 1947 and her final vows in 1953. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Audrey.

Sister Audrey spent many years in service to others as a teacher and librarian. She began her ministry in 1946 at St. John, South Milwaukee. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were Holy Cross, Kaukauna; St. Edward, Dominican College and Siena Center, Racine; SS. Peter and Paul, Green Bay; St. Luke, Plain; and St. John, Little Chute. From 1975 to 1980 she was the Coordinator of Siena Center Activities along with her job as the librarian. In 1986 she moved to St. Catharine, Kentucky and served as the Director of the library at St. Catharine College until 1997. She also served in Michigan. After moving back to Siena Center she worked as the librarian.

Sister Audrey is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sister Pauline (Ronald) Weber; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her stepmother Geraldine Williamsen; her brother James Williamsen; her sister Ione Brecklin and her step-brother Clayton (Mary) Bries.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 2:30 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday January 18, 2022. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the

Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staff who cared for

Sister Audrey at Siena Center.

