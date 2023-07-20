Nov. 13, 1936—July 17, 2023

RACINE—Sister Alice Rademacher, O.P., 86, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, on Monday July 17, 2023.

Alice Rose was born November 13, 1936 to Leonard P. and Barbara (nee: Koenigsknecht) Rademacher in Fowler, MI. On September 13, 1954 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1955 she was given the religious name Sister Barbara Ann. She professed her first vows in 1957 and her final vows in 1963. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Alice.

Sister Alice spent many years in service to others as a teacher, principal and LPN. She began her ministry in 1958 at SS. Peter & Paul, Green Bay, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were Holy Cross, Kaukauna; Holy Name and Sacred Heart, Racine; St. Mary Janesville; and St. Mary, Belgium. After becoming a nursing assistant and then an LPN she ministered at St. Catherine’s Infirmary; the Sisters’ Infirmary, and Lakeshore Manor, Racine; and St. Joseph Home for the Aged, Kenosha. She also served in New Mexico, Tennessee and Michigan. She continued to work as an LPN in the Health Care Center at Siena Center until 2020.

Sister Alice is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brothers: John (Cathy) and James (Mary Ann) Rademacher and sisters: Teresa Pung, Lucy Orr, Diane Burns, Ruth (Robert) Thelen and Susan (Hilary) Fedewa; her brother-in-law, Henry Hansens; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters: Geri Hansens, Janet (Joseph) Barberio and brothers-in-law, Carol Burns, Clare Pung and Gerald Orr.

A Remembering Service will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday July 24, 2023. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 on Tuesday. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Outreach have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living and Hospice Alliance staffs who cared for Sister Alice at Siena Center.

