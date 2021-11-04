Sister Agnes (Luisa) Schneider, O.P.

Agnes Schneider was born September 9, 1935 to Louis and Lidwina (nee Thelen) Schneider in St. Johns, MI. On September 2, 1951 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1953 she was given the religious name Sister Luisa. She professed her first vows in 1955 and her final vows in 1961. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Agnes.

Sister Agnes spent many years in service to others in teaching, working in business and was involved in many peace and justice issues. She began her ministry in 1956 at SS. Peter & Paul, Green Bay, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Mary, Mineral Point; St. John, South Milwaukee; St. Bernard, Madison; Sacred Heart, Racine; SC Data Center, Monroe; and the Time Insurance Company, Milwaukee; She also served in Santa Fe, NM; Detroit, MI; Washington, DC and Holly Springs, MS. After moving back to Racine in 2000 she began work at The Volunteer Center of Racine and later Siena Center as the Coordinator of Socially Responsible Investing. She did volunteer work at many places in Racine. In March 2015 she moved to Lakeshore Manor, Racine. In May 2016 she became a resident at Francis House at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, WI.