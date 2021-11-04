Sister Agnes (Luisa) Schneider, O.P.

September 9, 1935—October 31, 2021
SOUTH MILWAUKEE—Sister Agnes Schneider O.P., 86, passed away at Francis House at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee, WI on Sunday October 31, 2021.
Agnes Schneider was born September 9, 1935 to Louis and Lidwina (nee Thelen) Schneider in St. Johns, MI. On September 2, 1951 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1953 she was given the religious name Sister Luisa. She professed her first vows in 1955 and her final vows in 1961. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Agnes.
Sister Agnes spent many years in service to others in teaching, working in business and was involved in many peace and justice issues. She began her ministry in 1956 at SS. Peter & Paul, Green Bay, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Mary, Mineral Point; St. John, South Milwaukee; St. Bernard, Madison; Sacred Heart, Racine; SC Data Center, Monroe; and the Time Insurance Company, Milwaukee; She also served in Santa Fe, NM; Detroit, MI; Washington, DC and Holly Springs, MS. After moving back to Racine in 2000 she began work at The Volunteer Center of Racine and later Siena Center as the Coordinator of Socially Responsible Investing. She did volunteer work at many places in Racine. In March 2015 she moved to Lakeshore Manor, Racine. In May 2016 she became a resident at Francis House at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, WI.
Sister Agnes is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brother James (Judy) Schneider and sisters Marie Theis and Doris (Dale) Westrick; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Ron, Louis, Alvin and Edgar and her sister, Sister Lucy Schneider, SSJ.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 9:00 a.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Saturday November 6, 2021. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Francis House, My Choice Wisconsin and St. Croix Hospice that cared for Sister Agnes at Francis House at Franciscan Villa.
