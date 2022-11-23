Sigrid Hufen

Funeral Services for Sigrid will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233 have been suggested.