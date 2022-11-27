April 7, 1934 - Nov. 15, 2022

RACINE — Sigrid Hufen, 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in her home.

Sigrid was born in Germany on April 7, 1934 to the late Friedrich and Karolina (nee: Joachim) Egner. On Nov. 20, 1962 in Mannheim, Germany, she married Manfred Hufen and together they traveled the world. Sadly, after 53 years of marriage he preceded her in death on July 17, 2015.

Sigrid was a faithful member of Racine Bible Church. She enjoyed home making and sending cards of encouragement to friends, walking, bird watching, flower gardening, and scrapbooking. Her legacy will carry-on through the aquacise program she began more than twenty years ago.

Survivors include her son, Mark (Laura) Hufen; daughter, Christina LeRose; her grandchildren: Stephan (Kim) LeRose, Aaron (Heather) LeRose, Tony LeRose, Nikolas Hufen, Rebeka Hufen, Aleksandr Hufen, Sebastian Hufen and Christoff Hufen; her great-grandchildren: Micaila, Brooke, Jaxson, and Jordan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-love, Charles R. LeRose and her brother, Norbert Egner.

Funeral Services for Sigrid will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N 19th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233 have been suggested.

