Shyla Wollman

June 25, 1925 – June 7, 2021

Resided in Sturtevant and Ellison Bay. Daughter of Jacob and Bertha Slobodkin. Graduated from Washington Park HS 1942, graduated from Knox College 1946 with honors as a chemistry major. Married Elliott Wollman 1947.

Her diverse career included teaching chemistry at University of Miami, licensed wilderness canoeing guide in Province of Ontario for Camp Anokijig, numerous senior camp staff positions at Anokijig, Girl Scout camps, field director for Girl Scouts in Racine and Kenosha Counties, analytical chemist for PDI in Racine, and Certified Visitor Ambassador in Ellison Bay.

She received numerous awards for her volunteer work. She was very active as a volunteer for Girl Scouts locally and nationally, as well as with Racine Symphony Guild, Racine Sweet Adelines, Boy Scouts of Racine County, Ellison Bay Women’s Club, Door County AAUW. A musician as well, she was a member of musical groups in school, as well as Racine Symphony and Peninsula Symphonic Band.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband Elliott Wollman. Survived by son, Marc Wollman, daughter, Bronna Wollman (Sandy Berezowitz,) all of Racine, grandson Ben Wollman of Milwaukee, and faithful canine companion Kelly.