Shirley "Shirl" Angel" J. Smith (Erbentraut)

Feb. 14, 1953—Nov. 6, 2022

RACINE—Shirley J. Smith, age 69, of Racine, passed away at her residence with her family by her side, Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1953, daughter of the late Elmer and Esther (Nee: Borrie) Erbentraut.

Shirley was a graduate of Bradford High School “Class of 1971”. Shirley was employed by Chrysler for 35 years until her retirement in 2008. Shirley ran CNC Transport, Medical Transport for a few years. She will forever be remembered for her love of fast cars, her collection of antique dolls, doll houses and antiques. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

Surviving are her children: April (Byron) McIntosh, Dale Johnson; grandchildren: Drew (fiancée, Amanda Staudinger), Courtney (fiance, Justin Berens), Allyssa, and Braden, Megan, Kiele and Jonathan; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn; sister, Laura Erbentraut; sisters-in-law: Terri Erbentraut, Reeda Erbentraut, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon Johnson, siblings: Robert, Lillian, Elmer, Edwin “Harry” and Betty.

A Funeral Service celebrating Shirley’s life will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:00 AM, with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Thursday, 10:00 AM until time of service.

A very special thank you to her caregivers, Sarah Martinez, Ali Forbes, Angela Erbentraut and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

