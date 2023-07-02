RACINE—With her family by her side, Shirley May Longo, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 27, 2023 at her home. Shirley was born in Superior, WI on May 23, 1939, daughter of the late Lester and Opal (nee: Weiss) Proffit.

She was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1957”. On September 19, 1959, Shirley was united in marriage to the love of her life, John J. Longo. They raised four boys, John, Troy, Jeff, and Dean, and shared fifty-eight beautiful years together before John preceded her in death on November 19, 2017. Shirley will be remembered fondly for her entertaining family and friends, crafting, cooking, baking, shopping, and her fondness for animals, especially her dogs. She was a huge fan of Elvis and had numerous trips to visit Graceland. More than anything, it was being in the surroundings of her family that gave Shirley the most joy.