Shirley Marie (Liedke) Dahlem

June 14, 1929 - July 18, 2021

OTTAWA, IL - Shirley Marie (Liedke) Dahlem, 92, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Pleasant View Lutheran Home, Ottawa.

Graveside funeral services will be held on 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, WI with Rev. Jakes Voker, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Racine officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. noon to 1:45 p.m. in the chapel at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Shirley was born on June 14, 1929 in Racine, WI to Paul and Katherine (Stummer) Liedke. Shirley married Donald Dahlem at Grange Avenue Methodist Church in Racine, WI in 1948. She was a member of Arlington Heights Methodist Church. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and rooting on the Cubs and Green Bay Packers and loved to bake on Christmas.