1925—2020

Racine—Shirley Mae Zamecnik, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 5, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha.

Shirley was born in Racine to the late William and Mayme (nee Dieringer) Buending on November 15, 1925. She was a faithful member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and worked for Webster Electric as a secretary before retiring in 1962. Shirley loved to exercise and walk her dog. She enjoyed fishing and vacationing in Northern Wisconsin. Above all, Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish Shirley’s memories is her son, James (Margie) Carrington; step-son, Dwaine (Avis) Zamecnik; grandchildren: James Carrington and Kelsey Carrington; sisters-in-law: Betty Petzold, Susan (Robert) Boldig, and Arlene (Stanley) Hanek; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mayme (nee Dieringer) Buending; late husbands: James Carrington and Charles Zamecnik; brother, William (Jeanne) Buending; and brothers-in- law and sisters-in-law: Gordon Petzold, Frank (Mabel) Zamecnik, Elmer (Alice) Zamecnik, Dorothy (Bill) Borowsky, Ruth (Louis) Mako, Fred Zamecnik, Edgar (Arline) Zamecnik, Josephine (Henry) Kuhns, and Harold (Shirley) Zamecnik.