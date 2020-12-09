Shirley Mae Raith

Shirley touched the hearts of everyone around her. Strangers, friends, and family would be drawn to her outgoing, often humorous personality. Shirley’s smile could brighten someone’s day in even the darkest of times. Her devotion, passion, and love for her family and everyone around her is truly a rare quality for any human being to be blessed with. Shirley did not only possess these amazing traits but was able to use them to bring joy to people’s lives. Anyone fortunate enough to know Shirley would be able to attest as to how amazing of woman she was. Shirley was awarded woman of the year award in Hawaiian Isles Ruskin, FL, simply for her kindness and actions in the community. She continued to help and mentor others throughout her 23-year long career as a successful career as a dietician. As she would always share, she “went into dietetics because she was always on a diet”. After she retired from her career, she focused her attention to her family and friends. Her “Golden years” consisted of spending as much time as she could with her daughter and grandsons. What brought the most joy to Shirley’s life was being able to spend time with those she held most important to her. When she was around those she loved more than life itself, she was at home.