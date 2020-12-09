1930—2020
Shirley Mae Raith age 90, passed away December 1st, 2020 at New Perspectives Senior Living Facility in Brookfield, WI.
She was born July 17th, 1930 to the late John Bartram and Susan Caroline Rich. Shirley married Peter Robert Raith in 1962. Graduated in 1952 with a Bachelors in Science from Marshall University, Huntington, WV. and a Masters in Clinical Nutrition in 1954 from Indiana University. Shirley was a member of Home Economics Club, Kappa Omicron Phi. at Marshall University. She grew up in Ironton, OH with her three brothers Harry Russell (Nita), Stanley and Gene Bartram.
After receiving her Master’s Degree Shirley moved from Indiana to Wisconsin where she raised her daughter Catherine Madsen (Raith). Shirley worked the majority of her career (23 years) at Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, as the Administrator of Food Services before retiring and moving to Florida in 1988. Shirley moved back to Wisconsin in 2004 to watch over her grandson Logan Madsen who gave her life many smiles and much love.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Catherine Madsen, Son in law Matthew Madsen, Grandsons Logan and Jake Madsen, and many dear to her heart nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Proceeded in death by her parents, brothers and special sisters in law Nita Russell and Fran Raith.
Shirley touched the hearts of everyone around her. Strangers, friends, and family would be drawn to her outgoing, often humorous personality. Shirley’s smile could brighten someone’s day in even the darkest of times. Her devotion, passion, and love for her family and everyone around her is truly a rare quality for any human being to be blessed with. Shirley did not only possess these amazing traits but was able to use them to bring joy to people’s lives. Anyone fortunate enough to know Shirley would be able to attest as to how amazing of woman she was. Shirley was awarded woman of the year award in Hawaiian Isles Ruskin, FL, simply for her kindness and actions in the community. She continued to help and mentor others throughout her 23-year long career as a successful career as a dietician. As she would always share, she “went into dietetics because she was always on a diet”. After she retired from her career, she focused her attention to her family and friends. Her “Golden years” consisted of spending as much time as she could with her daughter and grandsons. What brought the most joy to Shirley’s life was being able to spend time with those she held most important to her. When she was around those she loved more than life itself, she was at home.
Shirley Raith, an amazing woman and even more of an amazing Mother and Grandmother. If Shirley has touched your lives, as she has so many, please feel welcome to join us in celebrating the amazing life of Shirley Raith.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will take place on Saturday December 12th, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Dr Burlington, WI 53105). There will be an open house for family and friends to gather and celebrate Shirley’s life from 2:00pm to 4:30pm.
