RACINE—Shirley Mae Poisl, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 7, 2021. She was born on March 22, 1927 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, WI. to the late Roy and Emma (nee Drinkwater) Holmes. Shirley attended Fratt Elementary, Thomas Jefferson and Union Grove High School where she graduated the “Class of 1945”. She moved on a farm in the country and that is where she met the love of her life, Leo. After courting for eight years, they were married on December 9, 1950. Together they owned and operated the family farm “Holmes Homestead.” Shirley often said, “marrying Leo and working on the farm together were the best years of her life, along with raising their three children”. Together, they never left the farm, just milked the cows, raised beef cattle, pigs and chickens. Shirley also enjoyed baking and gardening, which she enjoyed entering in open class at the Union Grove Fair.
On May 26, 1980 Leo passed away. Shirley continued to run the family farm with her youngest son Daryl Sr. At the age of 87 years old, in the summer of 2014, Shirley decided to quit milking cows, but still enjoyed spending time with family, her animals especially her dog Mya. Shirley continued baking delicious cakes and cookies for family and friends. Wherever she would go she would always make something to take along to give to people. Shirley loved country music; Charlie Pride was her favorite singer.
Surviving are her three children: one daughter Joye (Mike Decker) Landish, two sons Robert Poisl Sr. and Daryl (Jackie Irish) Poisl Sr; grandchildren: Curt Jr (Chrissy) Landish, Christy (Jeff) Wolfe, Robert Jr. (Kristine) Poisl and Daryl Poisl Jr; great-grandchildren: Mason and Gavin Landish, Brooklynn Griffin, Gavin Wolfe, Hunter Krenzke, Heather (Gavin Riley) Poisl, Sabrina (Chad Benik) Poisl, Caleb and Cody Poisl. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Leo, her granddaughter Amy Krenzke and daughter-in-law Patty Poisl.
A special thank you to Jackie Irish and Charlotte Rodriguez for their enormous help in caring for Shirley, also Carole Carbonneau and Sharon Paepke for their caring support. A further thank you to Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha Aurora Health at Home, Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove Aurora Clinic, Kenosha Stowell Beyond Home Care, and in home care givers Yvette and Jessica for their care and compassion.
Services for Shirley will take place on Saturday March 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Saturday March 13, 2021 at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m.
