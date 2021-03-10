RACINE—Shirley Mae Poisl, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 7, 2021. She was born on March 22, 1927 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, WI. to the late Roy and Emma (nee Drinkwater) Holmes. Shirley attended Fratt Elementary, Thomas Jefferson and Union Grove High School where she graduated the “Class of 1945”. She moved on a farm in the country and that is where she met the love of her life, Leo. After courting for eight years, they were married on December 9, 1950. Together they owned and operated the family farm “Holmes Homestead.” Shirley often said, “marrying Leo and working on the farm together were the best years of her life, along with raising their three children”. Together, they never left the farm, just milked the cows, raised beef cattle, pigs and chickens. Shirley also enjoyed baking and gardening, which she enjoyed entering in open class at the Union Grove Fair.