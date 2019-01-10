November 16, 1925—January 8, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT—Shirley Mae Olson, 93, went home to be with her Lord on January 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on November 16, 1925, to the late LaVern and Grace (nee Blackburn) Krohn in Racine. She was united in marriage to Glenn Newton Olson on April 12, 1947, at Gospel Tabernacle in Racine. They were married for 58 years until Glenn’s passing in February of 2006.
Shirley was a faithful and proud member of Calvary Memorial Church for 77 years, dating back to when the church was called Racine Gospel Tabernacle. She taught Sunday school at the church for 42 years. Shirley was also a member of Calvary Mission Society, Lend the Hands, and homemakers. One of her biggest passions was china painting. She was very talented at china painting and even taught others how to do it. Shirley was also an avid reader.
Left to cherish Shirley’s memory is her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Olson; her daughter, Susan Olson; her grandsons: Jeffrey (Melisa) Olson of Grand Blanc, MI and Daniel (Bay) Olson of Encino, CA; her great-grandchildren: Christopher and Lindsey Olson; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn Olson, as well as her sons: Jonathan and David Olson.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Memorial Church with Pastor Nathan James officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension-All Saints Hospice as well as Home Healthcare from Bright Star for their care of Shirley.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
