July 25, 1930—Sep. 11, 2021
RACINE—Shirley Mae Kosterman, age 91, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born in Racine, July 25, 1930, daughter of the late William and Ruth (nee: Dygon) Napra.
Shirley was a graduate of Wm Horlick High School, “Class of 1948”. On September 17, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Shirley was united in marriage to David E. Kosterman, who preceded her in death February 2003.
Shirley was a beautician employed at Corinne’s Beauty Shop, College Avenue Hair Fashions, and most recently Beauty Unlimited. She was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church and past president of Christian Mothers. Shirley also was a past member of Racine Chorale, St. John Nepomuk Church Choir, and later Holy Family Catholic Church Choir in Woodruff.
Shirley also enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and watching the birds, deer, and other wildlife from her picture window in Hazelhurst. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch the games.
She is survived by two daughters: Teri Trucker and Kathy Kosterman; seven grandchildren: Keith Lancour, Jason Lancour, Nathan Weill, Alisha Weill Duval, Bobby Borger, Steven Borger, and Ryan Trucker; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two youngest daughters: Debra Hale and Barbe Lancour; her sister, Judith Rauch; and son-in-law, Stanton Trucker Jr..
Shirley’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to nephew, Bob Kosterman and his wife, Cindy Kosterman, for all the visits, phone calls, and many other acts of kindness over the years.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.