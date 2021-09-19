July 25, 1930—Sep. 11, 2021

RACINE—Shirley Mae Kosterman, age 91, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born in Racine, July 25, 1930, daughter of the late William and Ruth (nee: Dygon) Napra.

Shirley was a graduate of Wm Horlick High School, “Class of 1948”. On September 17, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Shirley was united in marriage to David E. Kosterman, who preceded her in death February 2003.

Shirley was a beautician employed at Corinne’s Beauty Shop, College Avenue Hair Fashions, and most recently Beauty Unlimited. She was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church and past president of Christian Mothers. Shirley also was a past member of Racine Chorale, St. John Nepomuk Church Choir, and later Holy Family Catholic Church Choir in Woodruff.

Shirley also enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and watching the birds, deer, and other wildlife from her picture window in Hazelhurst. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch the games.