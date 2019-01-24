Try 1 month for 99¢
Shirley Mae Chester

February 17, 1951—January 18, 2019

RACINE – Shirley Mae Chester, 67, passed away at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, surrounded by family and loved ones on Friday, January 18, 2019.

Shirley was born in Binghamton, NY on February 17, 1951 to Adams and Dorothy (nee, Nordquist) Chester, Jr. She worked in both retail and property management and was employed by K-Mart for over thirty years and with Velvet Touch Laundromat for 24 years. Shirley enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, collecting antiques, shopping and traveling. She was a hard worker and loved helping others, but most of all she loved her family.

Survivors include her only daughter, Michelle Chester; granddaughters, Ashlee (Chris) Guenther, Kelsey Chester and Hayleigh Chester; great grandchildren, Cayden and Ariel Guenther; her sisters, Marsha (Michael) Slayton and Linda (Bob) Lloyd, and sister in law Cathy Chester; goddaughter, Wendie Vogelman; and her longtime significant other, James Strong and his daughter, Jamie Strong. Shirley is also survived by special nephews, Paul Gray and Jeffrey Leigh and friend April; many other relatives and friends. Shirley is proceeded in death by her parents and brother Richard ‘Dick’ Chester.

A memorial service for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Ascension All Saints Cardiac ICU for all of their compassionate care.

