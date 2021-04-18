STURTEVANT – Shirley M. Ten Cate, 84, passed away at Ascension Columbia-St, Mary’s in Milwaukee, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family has suggested memorials to the American Diabetes Association, the South Shore Fire Department, or the Sturtevant Police Department. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
(262) 552-9000
