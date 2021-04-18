 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shirley M. Ten Cate
0 comments

Shirley M. Ten Cate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley M. Ten Cate

STURTEVANT – Shirley M. Ten Cate, 84, passed away at Ascension Columbia-St, Mary’s in Milwaukee, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family has suggested memorials to the American Diabetes Association, the South Shore Fire Department, or the Sturtevant Police Department. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

(262) 552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Tread+ Treadmill Safety Incident

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News