STURTEVANT – Shirley M. Ten Cate, 84, passed away at Ascension Columbia-St, Mary’s in Milwaukee, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.