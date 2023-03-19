RACINE—Shirley M. Stettler, 92, passed away peacefully at The Pillars at Crystal Bay, with her loving daughter, Karen, by her side.

Shirley was born in Raymond Township, to Paul and Elizabeth (nee Barth) Pfeffer.

Shirley enjoyed family time, babies, and listening to polka and old country western music. She had a lifelong affinity for candy, and never met a piece of chocolate she didn’t like.

Shirley is survived by her children: Lynn (Michael) Fettes, Debra (Lenn) Hunter, Sandy Rieckhoff, Karen (Scot) Velzka, Sue Ellen (Lawrence) Malicki, and George (Kathryn) Rieckhoff; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; older sister, Isabelle “Izzy” Sweeney; many nieces and nephews; and very dear friend, Richard Glander.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob”; sisters: Blanche Pfeffer and Marlene Ehleiter; and brother, Gene Pfeffer.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and unwavering gratitude to Valerie Freres and the amazing staff at the Pillars at Crystal Bay, for loving, caring, and helping Mom to thrive in these last years. We will forever hold you all in our hearts. A special thank you, also, to St. Croix Hospice, especially nurse Mike, caregiver Kristi, and Chaplain Derrick. You are all Angels on Earth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Valerie Freres at The Pillars at Crystal Bay, 3950 N. Main St., Racine, WI, 53402

Per Shirley’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A private Celebration of Life is planned.

