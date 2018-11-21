Shirley M. Romeo

January 27, 1928—November 18, 2018
RACINE—Shirley Mae Romeo, 90, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 18, 2018.
She was born in Racine on January 27, 1928, the daughter of the late Max and Anna (nee: Loetsch) Gotthardt.
Shirley was a graduate of William Horlick High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Shirley found great joy in sewing and socializing with her lady friends at her Ruby Avenue housing unit. She will be dearly missed.
Shirley is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Hansen, Kim (Sam) Farris, Bonnie Romeo, and Darlene (Larry) Vertz. She is further survived by her five grandchildren, Carrie (Scott) Kocourek, Stephanie Hansen, Stacy (Randy) Clausen, Amanda Romeo, Connor Vertz and great grandchildren, Brianna (fiancé Aric) Hansen, Tava Hansen, Regan Kocourek, Ryan Kocourek, Bowen Clausen, Dash Clausen, Tucker Clausen, and her sister Marilyn (Bob) Schuppe of St. Germain.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Anthony Moratto, Orlando Romeo, one son, James Moratto; sisters, Binnie Konicek, Nancy Goebel and brother, Eric Gotthardt.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, private services and luncheon will be held.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.