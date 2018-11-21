Try 3 months for $3
Shirley M. Romeo

January 27, 1928—November 18, 2018

RACINE—Shirley Mae Romeo, 90, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 18, 2018.

She was born in Racine on January 27, 1928, the daughter of the late Max and Anna (nee: Loetsch) Gotthardt.

Shirley was a graduate of William Horlick High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Shirley found great joy in sewing and socializing with her lady friends at her Ruby Avenue housing unit. She will be dearly missed.

Shirley is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Hansen, Kim (Sam) Farris, Bonnie Romeo, and Darlene (Larry) Vertz. She is further survived by her five grandchildren, Carrie (Scott) Kocourek, Stephanie Hansen, Stacy (Randy) Clausen, Amanda Romeo, Connor Vertz and great grandchildren, Brianna (fiancé Aric) Hansen, Tava Hansen, Regan Kocourek, Ryan Kocourek, Bowen Clausen, Dash Clausen, Tucker Clausen, and her sister Marilyn (Bob) Schuppe of St. Germain.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Anthony Moratto, Orlando Romeo, one son, James Moratto; sisters, Binnie Konicek, Nancy Goebel and brother, Eric Gotthardt.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, private services and luncheon will be held.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

