July 28, 1936—April 8, 2023

Shirley M. Kerkman passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023 at the age of 86 after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband, Donald, sons, Daniel (Kathy) and Gregory (Gail), and granddaughter, Emma.

Shirley was a life-long resident of Racine and a graduate of Park High School. She loved to work (retail foods, K-Mart) and she rarely missed a day. She also enjoyed gardening both at home and especially at her church where she spent many a day tending the gardens there.

A memorial service will be held on May 17, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at the Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI, 53406. A reception will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either her church or to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).