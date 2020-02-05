February 24, 1935—January 31, 2020

RACINE—Shirley M. Kalenofske (nee: James), 84, passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Shirley was born in Racine on February 24, 1935 to John and Ethel (nee: Wilson) James. She married the love of her life Henry T. Kalenofske in Racine on October 24, 1969. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2011. She Loved to work in her garden and watch the Cubbies. She also enjoyed fishing, dancing, baking cookies and going for walks, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her daughters.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Diana Green and Debra (Mike) Perine; sister Janet Prudhomme; four grandchildren; one great grandson and one great great grandson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death her son James Allen Kalenofske; parents; sisters Joyce Fortier and Norma Stevens; brothers John and Ronald James; and brothers in law Wayne Prudhomme and Robert Stevens.

A memorial visitation for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 10, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and Dr. Engels for all her care.