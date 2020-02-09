February 24, 1935 – January 31, 2020
RACINE – Shirley M. Kalenofske (nee: James), 84, passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020.
A memorial visitation for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 10, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
