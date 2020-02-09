Shirley M. Kalenofske
Shirley M. Kalenofske

Shirley M. Kalenofske

February 24, 1935 – January 31, 2020

RACINE – Shirley M. Kalenofske (nee: James), 84, passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020.

A memorial visitation for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 10, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

