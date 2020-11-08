Shirley M. Hyatt
1924 – 2020
RACINE – Shirley M. Hyatt, 95, passed away at Season's Hospice-Ignite Medical Resorts on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Shirley was born in Milwaukee on November 27, 1924 to Elvin F. and Leah E. (nee: Flint) Will. On April 30, 1949, she was united in marriage to Martin Hyatt. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2010. Shirley was employed at Zayre's department store. In her younger years, she enjoyed visiting the different fairs. She loved to listen to all kinds of music and sing and dance along. Most recently, she enjoyed going to various senior groups.
Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janeen and John Wensing; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rosemary (Dennis) Kruck; and brother-in-law Donald Hyatt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Robert (Violet) Hyatt Sr.
A memorial visitation will be held for Shirley at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at Season's Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to her.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
