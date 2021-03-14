July 10, 1916—March 5, 2021

WATERFORD—Shirley Lorraine Schmidt (nee: Cardy), passed away peacefully at the age of 104 on March 5, 2021, surrounded by family in her daughter’s Tichigan home.

Shirley was born to Dr. Charles and Elsie (nee: Englert) Cardy of Chicago on July 10, 1916. Her childhood was filled with fond memories, spending every summer on Tichigan Lake where her parents built one of its very first cottages in 1924. The east-bluff side cottage remains in the family today.

In the city, she attended North Park Academy High School followed by North Park College, graduating in 1936.

Shirley was united in marriage to Frederick R.A. Schmidt on December 24, 1937 in Chicago. The couple made their home and raised their four daughters in Tichigan. In 1960, Shirley and Frederick built and opened Val-Win Drive In, named for their two youngest daughters.

Shirley operated Val-Win with pride, proving to be a great businesswoman. She loved her customers and all the staffers she employed locally over the years. She enjoyed participating in Tichigan’s annual summer parade, and eagerly planned her Val-Win’s float each year. In recent years, Shirley revisited the tradition by appearing in the parade as a centenarian.