× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Lorraine Klees

March 19, 1922 - April 1, 2020

Shirley Lorraine Klees, age 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Laguna Hills, California.

Shirley was born at 1529 Maple Street, Racine Wisconsin on March 19, 1922 to August L. Hanson of Briggsville WI, and Verna M. Hanson (nee Christiansen) of Racine WI. On October 1, 1943 she was united in marriage to Warren H. Klees. Shirley and Warren were stationed at San Antonio TX, and Columbia SC until Warren was assigned to the Mediterranean theater as a B25 lead navigator/bombardier through the end of WWII.

They made their home and raised their family in Racine Wisconsin. In the 1960's, Shirley joined St. Luke's Hospital Ladies Auxiliary where she managed their Coffee Shop for several years. Shirley was active in the March of Dimes and supported many charities for special needs children, environmental, and animal protection organizations. Shirley enjoyed cross-country skiing, weaving, and gardening. She moved to California in 2014 to be close to her family.