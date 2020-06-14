Shirley Lorraine Holden
0 comments

Shirley Lorraine Holden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Lorraine Holden

August 7, 1935 – June 8, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Shirley Lorraine Holden, 84, received the promise of eternal life on June 8, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on August 7, 1935. A memorial celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Holden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News