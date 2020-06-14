Mount Pleasant – Shirley Lorraine Holden, 84, received the promise of eternal life on June 8, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on August 7, 1935. A memorial celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.