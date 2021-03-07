1945—2021
Shirley L. Walling (nee: Grinder), age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Ascension All Saints in Racine, WI on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Born May 8, 1945 in Franklin, PA, Shirley was the daughter of the late Millard and Violet (Miller) Grinder.
Shirley retired from the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility (RYOC). Before RYOC, she also spent many years employed at Southern Wisconsin Center. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a Vice-Queen member of the Red Hat Society. Shirley loved to decorate cakes and used her creativity to make homemade chocolates and candies. She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by her siblings, Meril, Steven and Michael (Mary) Grinder. Aunt Shirley will also be missed by her nieces and nephews: Tih (Sherry) Kobolson, Tim (Julie) Hart, Dan Grinder, Rose (Alex) Grinder-Mondragon, Molly (Gustavo) Calderon, Karen Grinder, Julie Lee, Jen Grinder, Michael Grinder JR, Joe (Katie) Thomas, as well as many great nieces and great nephews. Her friends she considered as family, Adam and Juan, will also miss her greatly.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Randy Grinder.
A private memorial service honoring Shirley’s life will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The gathering and memorial service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/ on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. You do not need Facebook to watch. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Christian Faith Fellowship Church of Racine, 3303 Nicholson Rd, Franksville, WI 53126 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
