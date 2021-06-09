Shirley L. Dawkins

Aug. 20, 1945 – May 31, 2021

RACINE—Shirley Laverne Dawkins, age 75, of Racine, WI passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, May 31, 2021 at her residence. Shirley was born August 20, 1945 in Alamo, TN the eighth of ten children to Odell and Alberta (nee Hicks) Reams. She and her family relocated to Racine, WI in 1952 where Shirley accepted Christ and became a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Shirley attended Franklin Junior High School where she met the love of her life. She graduated from Washington Park High School, Class of 1963. On July 13, 1964 Shirley was united in holy matrimony to Thomas “Tom” Dawkins. To this union three children were born, Jill, Tommy, and Quincy.

Shirley was an avid reader, loved baking and hosting parties, and absolutely adored her family. She was a devoted member of St. Paul for 68 years. Shirley was a member of the Mother’s Board, the Senior Mission Department, regularly attended Bible class and was previously a member of the Long-Range Planning Committee. She was a member of the Racine Board of Realtors for twenty years, and a member of the million-dollar club. She was also dedicated to her community and served on the Racine County Board of Supervisors for two terms, the Racine Board of Appeals for five years and held several other board positions in the City of Racine.