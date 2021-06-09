Shirley L. Dawkins

Aug. 20, 1945 – May 31, 2021
RACINE—Shirley Laverne Dawkins, age 75, of Racine, WI passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, May 31, 2021 at her residence. Shirley was born August 20, 1945 in Alamo, TN the eighth of ten children to Odell and Alberta (nee Hicks) Reams. She and her family relocated to Racine, WI in 1952 where Shirley accepted Christ and became a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
Shirley attended Franklin Junior High School where she met the love of her life. She graduated from Washington Park High School, Class of 1963. On July 13, 1964 Shirley was united in holy matrimony to Thomas “Tom” Dawkins. To this union three children were born, Jill, Tommy, and Quincy.
Shirley was an avid reader, loved baking and hosting parties, and absolutely adored her family. She was a devoted member of St. Paul for 68 years. Shirley was a member of the Mother’s Board, the Senior Mission Department, regularly attended Bible class and was previously a member of the Long-Range Planning Committee. She was a member of the Racine Board of Realtors for twenty years, and a member of the million-dollar club. She was also dedicated to her community and served on the Racine County Board of Supervisors for two terms, the Racine Board of Appeals for five years and held several other board positions in the City of Racine.
Left to cherish precious memories of her life are her loving children: Jill Henderson (Philbert, Sr.) of Austin, TX, Thomas Dawkins, Jr. of Austin, TX, and Quincy Dawkins (Tyisha) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren: Philbert, Jr. “P.J.” Henderson of Houston, TX, Ayanna Dawkins-Brown (Marveetes “Veeto”) of Washington, DC, Quincy Dawkins of Los Angeles, CA, Jory Henderson of Austin, TX, and Isiah Dawkins of Los Angeles, CA; great granddaughter Raine Brown of Washington, DC; goddaughter Breonna Johnson of Milwaukee, WI; siblings: Eleanor (the late Willie) Forte of Racine, WI, Odis S. (the late Earna Esther) Reams of Chicago, IL, Jodie L. Reams, Sr. (Mae) of Racine, WI, Althea M. (the late Jim) Winters of Milwaukee, WI, Dr. Lula F. Reams of McDonough, GA, Charles R. Reams, Sr. (Jacqueline) Taylors, SC, Brandy Gandy (Jeffrey) of Racine, WI; mother-in-law Florence (the late Quincy) Barker; brother-in-law Curtis (Cathy) Dawkins; and special uncle in-law Archie (Nerissa) Gandy; and special friend Romer Lee Mullen all of Racine, WI. She will be immensely missed by her entire Reams, Dawkins and Gandy family and dear friends.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI. The viewing will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with The Homegoing Celebration immediately following at 11:00 a.m. also at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Avenue, Racine, WI, with Senior Pastor Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby and officiated by Reverend Richard L. Jones, Sr. The interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Bakari Foundation in memory of Shirley Dawkins are suggested at www.thebakarifoundation.org or send to PO Box 28081, Austin, TX 78755. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
