Shirley J. Kauers (nee: Deinken)

March 10, 1937—October 4, 2020
RACINE—Shirley J. Kauers, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.
Shirley was born in Racine on March 10, 1937, daughter of the late William and Helen (nee: Reichel) Deinken.
On November 28, 1967, Shirley was united in marriage to Douglas D. Kauers at Christ the King Lutheran Church. She was employed by Ametek Lamb Electric for many years before her retirement. Shirley enjoyed her canine companions, her trips to Las Vegas, weekly bingo outings and testing her luck on the slot machines at Ho-Chunk. Above all, she loved her family.
Shirley will be missed by her husband of fifty-three years, Douglas; children, Sue Norton, Deb Phillips, Kirk Kauers, Kelli (Ty) Smythe; grandchildren, Ryan Gallagher (Brenda), Erin (Brian) Morton, Kali (Cody) Banta, Alex (Kiel) Baitinger-Peterson, Melanie Norton (Jay), Justin (Candace) Rose, Ally, Lauren and Ashlyn Smythe; great grandchildren, Addison, Tucker, Tate and Ryder; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Linda) Deinken.
Private family services will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, WI have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at the Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care. Shirley enjoyed looking out her window at the beautiful garden and loved feeling the fresh air of the warm October days.
