GREENVILLE, SC—Shirley Horvath Manske, 81, devoted wife of the late Thomas “Tom” Stratman Manske, went to be with her Lord and Savior October 16, 2022.

Born in Racine, Shirley was the daughter of the late Louis and Kathryn Horvath (nee Horvath), and a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was united in marriage to Thomas Manske on August 24, 1963 at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In addition to Tom and her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Julianne “Julie” Mohrbacher; and her nephew and Godson, Thomas Mohrbacher.

Shirley is survived by her three children: Dr. Eric (Dr. Jennifer) Manske of Santa Fe, NM, Jennifer (Jonathan) Fenske of Simpsonville, SC, and Heather (Evan) Mann of Greenville, SC; beloved grandchildren: Chloe, Ethan and Tenzing Manske of Santa Fe, Pendleton, Calliope and Floralei Fenske of Simpsonville, Riley and Walker Mann of Greenville; sisters: Kathy (John) Cook of Racine and Cyndi (Brad) Wick of Pitkin, CO; brother-in-law, LeRoy Mohrbacher of Racine; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1100 Log Shoals Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662.