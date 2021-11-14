July 13, 1932 - Nov. 8, 2021.

RACINE – Shirley D. Pawlowski, 89, passed away at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Shirley was born on July 13, 1932, to the late Frank and Martha Czajkowski. She married Ambrose Pawlowski, celebrating 69 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Ambrose Pawlowski; children: Dale (Debbie) Pawlowski, Karen (Jeff) Jankowski, Glen Pawlowski, Sharon Wroblewski, Sandi Springer, Dean (Sharon) Pawlowski and Lori (Jeff) Kaminski; grandchildren: Ryan (Susan) Jankowski, Jason Jankowski, Leah Jankowski, Adam Pawlowski, Angela Wroblewski, Jesse Wroblewski, Denny Pawlowski, Steven Pawlowski, Garrett Kaminski and Sasha Kaminski; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Connie Gaszak. Shirley is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Wroblewski.

A Funeral Mass for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's by the Lake Parish, 7605 Lakeshore Drive. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 noon.

