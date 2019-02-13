Try 1 month for 99¢
Shirley Bouwens

Shirley Bouwens

January 31, 1925 - February 10, 2019

RACINE – Shirley Bouwens, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Shirley was born in Janesville, WI on January 31, 1925 to Clifford Wandell and Jean (nee, Hansen) Goetz.

Survivors include her children, Terry Thompson, Timothy (Linda) Zierke and Scott Zierke; grandchildren, Lance Thompson, Chad (Penny) Thompson, Pamela (Bob) Stone, Dawn (Billy) Barabas, Tracy (Noel Netty) and Kimberly (Cory) Voskuil; her great grandchildren, Brandon and Ava Thompson, Chase and Courtney Thompson, Brooke, Koy and Ryan White, Evan and Zyan Barabas, Annika Netty, Joshua and Austin Shaw; and great great grandson, Noah Thompson. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kerry Zierke; brother, Richard Wandell; son-in-law, Kenneth Thompson; and her former husbands, Herman Zierke and Clyde Bouwens.

A funeral service for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12 noon. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Shirley Bouwens
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments