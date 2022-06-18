Shirley Barth (nee Bredow)

Shirley was born on July 28, 1930, in Wausau, WI. On April 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lawrence (Larry) Barth at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine WI. In July 1993, they moved to Phoenix, AZ to enjoy their retirement. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Gail Kirby of Phoenix; sons: Larry (Rose Bogosian), Russell (Chrystal), Glen (Karen) and daughter-in law, Lori Barth; grandchildren: Shane (Kristina Wamboldt), Josh, Jordan and Hailey Barth, Jenni (Aaron) Wingate, Erin (Joe) Cortese and Ryan Heusdens along with her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous dear friends and neighbors. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Larry and her son, Gary. She will be greatly missed by all.