Shirley Annette Murray

WAUKESHA—Shirley was born on November 29, 1927 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Malam and Florence Atkinson. She was the youngest of four children: Joyce Atkinson, Malam Atkinson and Betty Schmucki. Shirley attended Waukesha High School, then graduated from Marquette University with a bachelors degree in sociology. Shirley married John W. Murray, of East Chicago, on January 28, 1950 and raised seven children. Shirley worked as a teacher associate in Racine Wisconsin at Wm. Horlick High School, from which all of her children graduated. Shirley and John relocated to Indian Harbour Beach in 1990 from their home in Racine, WI and their cottage on Lake Camelot, Rome WI. Shirley stayed active in the Catholic church and was deeply committed to her faith. She was a great lover of music and encouraged that love in all of her children. She was devoted to family and embraced her children as mother and friend. All who met Shirley, knew she was quick to smile and joyful of spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John, in 2009 as well as her parents and siblings: Joyce, Malam (Bud) and Betty.