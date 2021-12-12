Shirley Annette Murray

November 29, 1927—November 13, 2021
WAUKESHA—Shirley was born on November 29, 1927 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Malam and Florence Atkinson. She was the youngest of four children: Joyce Atkinson, Malam Atkinson and Betty Schmucki. Shirley attended Waukesha High School, then graduated from Marquette University with a bachelors degree in sociology. Shirley married John W. Murray, of East Chicago, on January 28, 1950 and raised seven children. Shirley worked as a teacher associate in Racine Wisconsin at Wm. Horlick High School, from which all of her children graduated. Shirley and John relocated to Indian Harbour Beach in 1990 from their home in Racine, WI and their cottage on Lake Camelot, Rome WI. Shirley stayed active in the Catholic church and was deeply committed to her faith. She was a great lover of music and encouraged that love in all of her children. She was devoted to family and embraced her children as mother and friend. All who met Shirley, knew she was quick to smile and joyful of spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John, in 2009 as well as her parents and siblings: Joyce, Malam (Bud) and Betty.
Shirley is survived by her seven children: James Murray of Colorado Springs, Elizabeth Murray (Douglas Ludwig) of Satellite Beach, FL, Jeanne Murray of Melbourne, FL, Mary Seal (Thomas) of Melbourne, FL, John Murray “Jack” of Los Angeles, Teresa Murray (Michael Lupow) of Colorado Springs and Frances Boersma (Robert) of Palm Bay, FL; grandchildren: Sarah Dorshorst, Abigail Cregger, Murray Ludwig, Ellen Dalba, Zachary Seal, William Boersma, Adam Boersma and great grandchildren: Lillian Dorshorst, Jacob Dorshorst, Elena Cregger, Natalie Cregger, Emilia Cregger, Julianna Dalba, Mackenzie Dalba, and Ryker Murray She is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Kathleen and Martin Rosinski. Shirley has 30 nieces and nephews living throughout the United States.
A funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic, Florida. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to a memorial fund in Shirley’s name to the Space Coast Symphony, PO Box 237647, Cocoa, FL 32923. Beach Funeral Home provided arrangements.