February 10, 1937—September 19, 2020

RACINE – Shirley Ann Sherman, 83, passed away at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Shirley was born in Racine on February 10, 1937 to Milton and Beatrice (nee, Neidhart) Deschler. She married Lee T. Sherman on July 9, 1955, recently celebrating 65 years of marriage. Shirley loved crafting, especially cross stitching and crocheting for her grandchildren. She cultivated a love for gardening during her first job at a greenhouse. Shirley loved her yearly trips to the Wisconsin Dells and her occasional trips to McDonald’s for ice cream cones.

Survivors include her husband, Lee T. Sherman; children, Lee M. (Anna) Sherman, Jac A. (Laura) Sherman and Ann (Keith) Flick; grandchildren, Annessa (Ben), Tom (Melissa), Seth (Melinda), Lindy, Jayce and Haley; 19 great grandchildren and her brother, Jerry (Kay) Deschler. Shirley is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Milton (Lela) Deschler and Jack Deschler.