March 22, 1937—April 16, 2022

Shirley Ann Marten, age 85, passed away peacefully, embraced by her cherished daughters, at Seasons Hospice on April 16, 2022. She was born in Willow Lake, SD on March 22, 1937, daughter of the late Hassen and Blossom Dyer.

Shirley Ann always had a kind word to say and was treasured for her sweet spirit. In high school, she was active in student government, elected vice-president of her senior class and named “friendliest” student by her fellow classmates. Additionally, she was esteemed for her lovely singing voice and was awarded the distinction of first place at the South Dakota state level music competition.

Shirley Ann went on to attend the University of South Dakota, where she was president of her Alpha Xi Delta sorority and always up for a game of bridge. She also served on the University justice committee and enjoyed spontaneous travels with her college friends.

Upon graduation, she moved sight unseen to Racine, WI to accept a third grade teaching position at Mitchell Elementary School. It was there that a colleague set her up on a blind date with professional umpire Frank Marten. Sparks flew, and the two wed on December 29, 1963. They enjoyed nearly 56 years of marriage, three children, three grandchildren, and countless lakeside strolls together, until his passing in 2019.

Surviving are her daughters: Lori Marten, Julie Turner and Wendy Marten; grandchildren: Kristin Ambrose, Megan (Kevin) Frame and Milly Turner; sister, Donna Faye (Mike) Reagan, sister-in-law, Joy Dyer; brother-in-law, Gene Rolls; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her beloved sweetheart, she was preceded in death by her brother, James (Jimmy) Dean Dyer; sister, Dorothy Lee Rolls and son-in-law, Brad Turner.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31 in Racine, WI on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Amundson officiating. A celebratory reception will follow in the church hall. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park at 1:45 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, you may honor Shirley Ann’s sweet and generous spirit with random acts of kindness. Need ideas? See randomactsofkindness.org

