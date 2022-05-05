 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Ann Marten

Shirley Ann Marten

March 22, 1937 – April 16, 2022

RACINE—Funeral services will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy. 31 in Racine, WI on Saturday May 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

A celebratory reception will follow in the church hall. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park at 1:45 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Shirley Ann’s sweet and generous spirit with random acts of kindness. Need ideas? See randomactsofkindness.org

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

