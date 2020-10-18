RACINE – Shirley Ann Johnson (nee: Lettau), 83, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A service and committal will take place at a later date. Donations to the Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street, Racine, WI 53405 have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com view the full obituary details and share online condolences.
The Johnson family would like to give a special thank you to the Ascension All Saints ICU staff, also the nurses on the third floor, especially Miranda and the staff of Ascension at Home Hospice, for all of their kindness and caring compassion for Shirley and her family.
You are not forgotten, loved one. Nor will you ever be, As long as life and memory last, We will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore. As time goes by we’ll miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can fill your vacant place.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine
262-634-3361
