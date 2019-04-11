MT. PLEASANT—Shirley A. Zenner, 92, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday April 8, 2019.
Shirley grew up in Chicago. She graduated from Gage Park High School. She was raised in the Lutheran faith at Nazareth Lutheran Church. She worked in the bookkeeping department of Derby Foods for about twenty years. Derby Foods was the manufacturer of Peter Pan peanut butter. She traveled throughout the United States with her parents Edna and Henry and with her good friend Annette Basso.
Shirley met Peter, the love of her life, while square dancing at a Bachelors and Bachelorettes dance in Evanston, Illinois. They were married on January 16, 1965. They lived on a dairy farm in Mt. Pleasant with their four sons. They were active in Racine square dancing clubs for many years. Mom and Dad enjoyed spending much quality time together whether it was on a Sunday drive, dinner with neighbor friends or many treasured family moments. They loved each other very much. Peter passed away in 2006.
Mom has been a resident at Villa at Lincoln Village for the past few years. She has made many friends there and has been blessed with very good roommates. She always enjoyed the company of her fellow residents eating meals along with many social activities; bingo, ice cream socials, card games and church services.
Mom was a very nice person who loved spending time with her family. She always enjoyed stories of what the Grandkids were doing.
Mom will be deeply missed by Glenn and Anne, Dale, Dave and Gloria, Dan and Julie and grandchildren Nicholas, Emma, Alex, Maya and Dai Ping. She is further survived by special nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her Special Cousins: Amanda, Jake, Eleanor and Elliott. She was also preceded in death by friend and sister-in-law Anne Felton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Sturtevant on Saturday morning April 13, 2019 with Rev. Dana Loney officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church from 9 a.m. until time of the service. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Faith Lutheran Church-LCMS, 8500 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, WI 53177.
Mom’s family would like to thank the staff and aides of the Villa at Lincoln Park for their kind and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Dr. Steven Millen for his many years of fine care.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-364-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.