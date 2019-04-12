Try 3 months for $3
Shirley A. Zenner

MT. PLEASANT—Shirley A. Zenner, 92, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday April 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Sturtevant on Saturday morning April 13, 2019 with Rev. Dana Loney officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church from 9 a.m. until time of the service. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Faith Lutheran Church-LCMS, 8500 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, WI 53177.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-364-3361

Celebrate
the life of: Shirley A. Zenner
