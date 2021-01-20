Shirley A. Weidner

September 3, 1930—January 14, 2021

RACINE—Heaven has gained another angel as Shirley Ann Weidner, age 90, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Genoa, IL, September 3, 1930 daughter of the late Leslie and Bertha (nee: Kakeldey) Rubach.

Shirley remained in Illinois until 7th grade, moving to Racine for 8th grade and attended St. John’s Lutheran School. She graduated with the first graduating class of Lutheran High School in 1947, went on to graduate from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1950. She was employed as a Registered Nurse for over 45 years. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital on Grand Ave for 27 years then retiring from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Being asked to come out of retirement she worked in behavioral health at St Luke’s Hospital until she retired again. She gave her heart and soul to St. Mary’s and was instrumental in the design of St. Mary’s Medical Center.

On November 11, 1950 she was united in marriage to Paul Weidner who passed away young August 15, 1976. On June 9, 1978 she was married to Ralph Weidner who passed away July 15, 1993.