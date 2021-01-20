Shirley A. Weidner

September 3, 1930—January 14, 2021
RACINE—Heaven has gained another angel as Shirley Ann Weidner, age 90, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Genoa, IL, September 3, 1930 daughter of the late Leslie and Bertha (nee: Kakeldey) Rubach.
Shirley remained in Illinois until 7th grade, moving to Racine for 8th grade and attended St. John’s Lutheran School. She graduated with the first graduating class of Lutheran High School in 1947, went on to graduate from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1950. She was employed as a Registered Nurse for over 45 years. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital on Grand Ave for 27 years then retiring from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Being asked to come out of retirement she worked in behavioral health at St Luke’s Hospital until she retired again. She gave her heart and soul to St. Mary’s and was instrumental in the design of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
On November 11, 1950 she was united in marriage to Paul Weidner who passed away young August 15, 1976. On June 9, 1978 she was married to Ralph Weidner who passed away July 15, 1993.
Shirley was a diehard Packer fan and huge sports/outdoor enthusiast. She enjoyed fishing, the north woods (even the outhouse), spending winters in the Florida Keys, and trips to Mardi Gras. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Linda Weidner, Rhonda (Dorian) Weronke, Paul Weidner (Kristine Lemley); stepsons, Tom Weidner, Skip (Stephanie) Weidner; 7 grandchildren, Paul Michael, Jordan, Sarah, Riley, Matthew, Andrew, Tony (Kacy); her sister, Mona (Bob) Trecek, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Allen and son-in-law, Paul Allen Brown.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, 5-7 at the funeral home and Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St, 10-11 am followed by funeral service at 11 am with Reverend Jack Gilbert officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church have been suggested. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family encourages you to wear your Packer attire on Thursday evening. The family extends a special thank you to Pastor Jack Gilbert, Dr. Robert Gullberg, the staff at Ridgewood Care Center, the nurses at Ascension All Saints, Louise Borgardt, Florence Weidner, and Nadine Canady for their loving and compassionate care.
