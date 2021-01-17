Shirley A. Weidner

Shirley Ann Weidner, age 90, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Visitation will be held Thursday 5-7 at the funeral home and Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St, 10-11 am followed by funeral service at 11 am. A full obituary will follow or can be viewed on the funeral home website.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
