Shirley A. Weidner
Shirley Ann Weidner, age 90, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Visitation will be held Thursday 5-7 at the funeral home and Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St, 10-11 am followed by funeral service at 11 am. A full obituary will follow or can be viewed on the funeral home website.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

