FORMERLY OF RACINE – Shirley Ann Thomas-Strege, 62, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born in Racine on September 16, 1956.
Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Frank James officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.
Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.