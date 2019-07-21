Shirley Ann Thomas-Strege

FORMERLY OF RACINE – Shirley Ann Thomas-Strege, 62, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born in Racine on September 16, 1956.

Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Frank James officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

