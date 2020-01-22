Shirley A. Nelson

January 22, 1933—January 17, 2020

STURTEVANT—Shirley A. (nee: Trimberger) Nelson, 86, passed at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha on January 17, 2020.

Shirley was born in Burlington, WI on January 22, 1933, the daughter of Michael and Bernice (nee: Weyrough) Trimberger. She attended St. Mary’s and St. Catherine’s High School and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

On August 25, 1951, Shirley was united in marriage to Clarence Koss at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Racine. Clarence passed away on June 25, 1997. Later, Shirley was united in marriage to Richard Nelson at Trinity United Methodist Church on September 5, 1998.

Shirley had been employed as a shipping clerk with Western Publishing for 38 years, retiring in September of 1993. After her retirement she moved to The Villages in Florida, where she enjoyed living for 17 years. Shirley moved back to Sturtevant in 2010 and enjoyed her active life, including her weekly outings with the girls on Fridays, and Tuesdays with Western Publishing retirees and friends. She also loved to play cards, Hand and Foot was her favorite.