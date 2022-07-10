 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley A. Moreno

  • 0
Shirley A. Moreno

Moreno

RACINE - Shirley A. Moreno, 84, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Research or St. Patrick's Parish in Racine.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News