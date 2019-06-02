{{featured_button_text}}

4/10/1936—5/22/2019

STURTEVANT—Shirley Lanier (Troen), of Sturtevant was born to eternal life on May 22nd, 2019 at the age of 83.

Survived by Eugene Perkins, daughters Julie (Jim) VanSwol, Shelly Trucke, grandson Jeffery Jarrett, brother Harold (Ronnie) Troen, a great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her son Jeffery Lanier, sisters Carol Beighton, Betty Aldert, brother Donald Troen and parents Adolph and Clara Troen. A memorial service will take place June 17th at 11 AM in West Lawn Cemetery’s Chapel.

Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Sunset Options

Funerals & Cremations Inc.

Oak Creek, WI

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Shirley A. Lanier
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments