4/10/1936—5/22/2019
STURTEVANT—Shirley Lanier (Troen), of Sturtevant was born to eternal life on May 22nd, 2019 at the age of 83.
Survived by Eugene Perkins, daughters Julie (Jim) VanSwol, Shelly Trucke, grandson Jeffery Jarrett, brother Harold (Ronnie) Troen, a great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her son Jeffery Lanier, sisters Carol Beighton, Betty Aldert, brother Donald Troen and parents Adolph and Clara Troen. A memorial service will take place June 17th at 11 AM in West Lawn Cemetery’s Chapel.
Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Sunset Options
Funerals & Cremations Inc.
Oak Creek, WI
