April 25, 1939 - August 25, 2021

RACINE - Shirley A. Jarvis (nee: Johnson), 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Oak Creek.

She was born in Racine on April 25, 1939, the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (nee: Craig) Johnson. On October 17, 1959, Shirley was united in marriage to Richard Jarvis. In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed roller skating, listening to country music, going to the Riverside Theater and following her favorite soap opera, "General Hospital."

Shirley will be missed by her husband, Richard; children, Janice Shulak and Ronald Jarvis; grandchildren, Jennifer Simpson, Robert Jarvis and Rachel Jarvis; brother-in-law, Larry Jarvis; sisters-in-law, Janice Peterson, and Joan (Ed) Ruether. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy (Frank) Sass; and brothers-in-law, Darrell Shulak, Ronald Peterson, James, Robert, William and Allan Jarvis; sisters-in-law, Betty Gross and Rosemary Campbell.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday August 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.