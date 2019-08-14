{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Ann Feehrer

October 22, 1943—August 5, 2019

RACINE—Shirley Ann Feehrer, 75, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to Graceland Cemetery for a brief graveside committal service and interment for Shirley on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12 pm. The family asks all attendees to please meet at Graceland Cemetery’s front gate at 11:45 am on the day of the service. Flowers for Shirley will be accepted at the Wilson Funeral Home during the morning before service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments