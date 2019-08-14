October 22, 1943—August 5, 2019
RACINE—Shirley Ann Feehrer, 75, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to Graceland Cemetery for a brief graveside committal service and interment for Shirley on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12 pm. The family asks all attendees to please meet at Graceland Cemetery’s front gate at 11:45 am on the day of the service. Flowers for Shirley will be accepted at the Wilson Funeral Home during the morning before service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
