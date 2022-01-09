July 21, 1945—Dec. 23, 2021

RACINE – Sheryl “Sherry” Lee May (nee: Hader), 76, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Sherry was born in Racine on July 21, 1945, to the late Charles “Cully” P. Hader and the late Ethel Janet “Jan” (nee: Mahnke) Hader. She was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, class of 1963. Sherry worked at Modine Manufacturing Company retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Racine German Club. Sherry enjoyed socializing with her friends, the Racine Theatre Guild, cribbage, playing Shanghai and watching the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Lee May; sister, Susan Kay Hader-Knodel (Paul G. Knodel) of Greenfield; two stepchildren: Valerie Graydon and Daniel (Kristi) May; five step-grandchildren; and one step-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and former husband, William C. May.

A private memorial service for Sherry will be held later in January.

